For the First Time in a Few Days, a Frosty Start

We have a rather frosty start this morning, is more seasonable air has moved into New England for a day.



High pressure to our north east is sending a breeze in off the ocean, with a mixture of sun and clouds, most places are near 50 degrees this afternoon. Wind from the north east this morning will become southeast this afternoon at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

A strengthening low pressure system moving by Lake Superior is strengthening as it tracks to the north of New England tonight and tomorrow. A cold front extending south from that low pressure system will bring a period of showers or rain to New England late tonight and tomorrow.



Wind is a factor tomorrow, with gusts from the south possibly exceeding 50 mph. Temperatures overnight tonight hold in the 30s north and 40s south. It’s just cold enough for a period of snow in some of the mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, and much of central and northern Maine. The rain-snow line will probably move north all the way to northern Maine and Quebec city during the afternoon.

Rainfalls amounts of one to three quarters of an inch are likely. We can really use the rain as it’s been so dry lately.

Rain will be ending during the early afternoon for most of New England with some sunshine in the afternoon as temperatures begin to plummet. Much colder air comes in tomorrow night with a low temperature in the 20s and 30s, wind continues to gust past 40 mph, but now it’s from the northwest with the colder air.

The weekend looks bright and more seasonable. It is still windy with a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, high in the 40s, colder north, wind from the north est continues gusting 30 to 40 mph. Saturday night looks clear and cold with a low temperature in the 10s and 20s.

Sunday should feature sunshine fading behind clouds in the afternoon with a high temperature in the 30s to low 40s. It is still fairly breezy from the north 15 to 25 mph.

Monday looks quiet and chilly. The next weather system probably comes in on St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday with a mix of snow and rain north, and rain south, temperatures coming back through the 40s into the 50s. Stay tuned to our First Alert 10-Day Forecast for the latest.