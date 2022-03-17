Foggy Overnight, Temps in the 60s and 70s to End the Week

Our temperatures have managed to increase to the 60s despite the showers that have lingered their way from south to central New England.

We started off the day with fog and we’ll finish it with reappearing fog. Visibility will drop to ¼ of a mile in some areas, temperatures will drop to the 30s in the northern states while in the south it will remain milder in the 40s.

Sunshine and 70 Degrees Friday

After the early morning low clouds and fog, we’ll be clearing our way to a mostly sunny afternoon and the warmest day of the 10-day. Our highs will climb to reach 70s in the southwest, mainly in Connecticut, whereas Boston will climb up to the upper 60s and northern New England will still make its way up to the upper 60s in the valleys.

Rain returns Saturday

With a fantastic wrap-up to the workweek, we’ll be ready for a second round of showers moving in on Saturday. Widespread rain will fill New England much of the day. Highs will range from the low 40s in the mountains to the low 50s south. And while Sunday will be another day we start off with isolated showers south, it’s likely that much of Southern New England will have the chance to dry up in the afternoon. And as a good start to astronomical spring, our highs will rise to the upper 50s that day.

We’ll kick off next week with mild temperatures, minimum rain chances which will then return by next Wednesday.