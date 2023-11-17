Here's when to expect some rain, temperatures to drop

We're wrapping up the work week with mild air, temperatures reaching the 60s and bright skies. However, a strong cold front is set to approach the region late Friday night, bringing a brief period of showers that will exit the coast by early Saturday afternoon.

This transition will be marked by a turn to chilly weather accompanied by a gusty northwest wind.

Saturday will be one of those "mild morning-cooler afternoon" type of day in which we'll wake up to temperatures that may still sit in the 50s before the cold front drops temperatures throughout the course of the day followed by a chillier feel as the wind will gust over 25 miles per hour.

The long-term forecast outlines a return to mostly dry and cooler weather from Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average early in the week accompanied by the dry conditions However, a storm may bring rain and snow Tuesday into Wednesday.

We're keeping hopes up for a dry Thanksgiving, and breezy, with temperatures below normal and the potential for temperatures at or below freezing in parts of eastern Massachusetts.