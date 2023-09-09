High humidity with possible storms on Saturday in New England

After yesterday’s severe weather event, we’re all on pins and needles with the idea of more storms in the forecast. Today’s setup isn’t as robust as yesterday, but it’s possible that isolated severe storms pop up this afternoon. Humidity will remain high, so heavy rain will also be part of the equation (again).

Placement and density is another consideration in the forecast. We’re all vulnerable to the storms today, but the coverage will be more widespread tomorrow. That’s to say lots of dry hours today, fewer of them tomorrow.

Humidity holds through the weekend, with a slight slump into early next week. We had thought there might be a significant push of drier air coming our way, but it seems less likely now. Temps stay in the low 80s through Monday as well.

Next week, the forecast revolves around Hurricane Lee and its track off the Eastern Seaboard. We’re encouraged by the trends showing it saying far offshore, but that may mean a path right into Nova Scotia at the end of next week. Exact path and intensity will still need tinkering in the days ahead.

In the meantime, another stalled front will be overhead, leading to more downpours and thunder by midweek. With the pattern flexing to carry Lee far over the North Atlantic, we should see dry, fresh air push in by the end of the week.

Despite the track of the hurricane, swells and rough surf will approach New England over the weekend and stay with us until next weekend. Be safe at the beaches.

Enjoy the weekend.