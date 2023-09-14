hurricane lee

MAP: How Hurricane Lee will affect New England Friday and Saturday

Risks from the hurricane include wind, storm surge and rain, according to the National Weather Service

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hurricane Lee is barreling toward the Northeast, and much of the New England coast on guard for impacts.

With a tropical storm watch in place for the coast of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and part of Maine — and a hurricane watch in place for Maine's coast from Stonington north and east — life-threatening conditions could begin to be felt in the region by Friday

Risks from the hurricane include wind, storm surge and rain, according to the National Weather Service.

To gauge when the storm will begin dropping rain in the region, this series of maps shows the NBC10 Boston First Alert forecast as of Thursday morning.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The rain is likely to arrive on Cape Cod and the Maine coast by around midnight Saturday morning, while Boston may avoid much in the way of rain. For a more detailed look at our forecast on Hurricane Lee, click here.

A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at noon.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at noon.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 3 p.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 6 p.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 9 p.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at 9 p.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at midnight.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at midnight.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3 a.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3 a.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 6 a.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 6 a.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 9 a.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 9 a.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at noon.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at noon.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3 p.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 3 p.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 6 p.m.
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 9 p.m.
NBC10 Boston
A map showing the NBC10 Boston forecast of Hurricane Lee approaching the New England coast as of Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at 9 p.m.

Today: Emerging sun, dropping humidity. Highs in the middle 70s. Overnight Tonight: Clouds slowly increase. Lows in the 50s. Friday: Clouds & waves arrive ahead of Hurricane Lee. Highs 65-70. Saturday: Tropical Storm Watch - Hurricane Lee impact - Coastal wind, beach erosion & coastal flooding for some - rain east, a shower west. Highs around 70.

More on Hurricane Lee's impacts on Mass., NH and Maine

hurricane lee 6 hours ago

The latest on Hurricane Lee's track and impacts to New England

hurricane lee 24 hours ago

Hurricane Lee, explained: What you need to know right now

hurricane lee 5 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Wu gives updates on preps for Hurricane Lee

This article tagged under:

hurricane leeMassachusettsNew HampshireMaineRhode Island
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us