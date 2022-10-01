LIVE RADAR: Ian's Remnants Begin to Impact New England

We start out the month of October with Ian’s remnants. What was a deadly hurricane is now a post-tropical cyclone centered over North Carolina and headed north, where its impacts will be less severe.

There are mostly cloudy skies across New England Saturday morning, with periods of steady rain south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The bulk of the rain is expected south of the Pike, along with steady rain along the coast.

North of the Pike, we may see periods of spotty lighter showers. Most of the area may just stay dry, cool and cloudy.

Accumulating rain throughout the weekend enhances the potential for flash flooding in southern New England. The highest risk is near the South Shore. Boston may only see downpours while Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard and possibly Cape Cod get more rain.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. We're seeing more mid 50s areas with the steady rainfall, making this a cooler than average start to the month of October.

Drone footage taken before and after Hurricane Ian slammed into Punta Gorda, Florida, on Wednesday reveals the devastating levels of flooding and destruction left by the storm.

Overnight, winds pick up, gusting up to 40-50 mph as we head into Sunday with the chances of precipitation decreasing.

Wind gusts will increase throughout the day. Gusty winds and building seas may cause some beach erosion and minor coastal flooding.

We’ll be starting the week on Monday with mostly dry conditions, still gusty with additional remnants, possibility coming back by midweek. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for the rest of the week, with the exception of Thursday where we’ll be in the upper 60s, sunny and seasonable.