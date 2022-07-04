Incredible Independence Day Weather!

Delightful, picture-perfect weather has unfolded regionwide in New England on this Independence Day!

A large dome of “high pressure” – sinking air that is the opposite of what’s needed for cloud development – has delivered dry air for a bright and pleasant summer day.

The only exception to our dry Fourth may be during the evening in the Crown of Maine – far northern Maine – where an energetic disturbance aloft may touch off an evening shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, after temperatures topping out in the middle 80s for many and lower 80s at the coast where a sea breeze kicks up for the midday and afternoon, Monday evening fireworks will explode under perfect weather: a partly cloudy sky with any clouds high in altitude, great visibility, temperatures in the 60s to around 70 and just enough light breeze to keep firework smoke moving so the displays will be seen and enjoyed.

The rest of the night will bring increasing clouds and temperatures dropping to the 50s north and lower 60s south ahead of an approaching disturbance aloft that will be working with limited moisture but should be able to wring out a shower or two Tuesday morning in Central New England with Tuesday morning to midday showers more likely in the North Country.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Farther south, rain is unlikely for most of Tuesday but a veil of high-altitude clouds will dim the sun through the day and eventually lower and thicken during the afternoon, leading to increasing showers Tuesday evening and night into Wednesday.

Wednesday’s precise forecast details hinge on the exact timing of a “backdoor cold front” – a cold front approaching from the opposite direction from most cold fronts, arriving from the northeast – as this shift in wind will bring sharply cooler air and start squashing out any scattered showers. At this point, our First Alert Team expects the cold front to arrive late Wednesday morning after an early high temperature in the 80s, cooling through the afternoon.

Cool and dry air is expected Thursday – though even cool air this time of the year can mean high temperatures in the 70s – and one more approaching disturbance Friday may touch off a few late day showers or storms before delivering yet another shot of cooler-than-normal and dry air for the weekend.

The early call for next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast is a return of deeper warmth and humidity gradually during the first half of the week, culminating in midweek storms as a cold front approaches.