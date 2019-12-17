Snow Showers to Linger Overnight Before Freeze Moves in

We've had a slippery and icy afternoon as freezing rain and sleet continued to fall across southern New England. Northern New England had all snow today as temperatures were colder than freezing in all levels of the atmosphere.

A nose of warmer air aloft moved in from the south, changing the snow in southern New England to a sloppy mix and for some, plain rain. It caused a mess on the roads — Massachusetts saw a rash of crashes.

This evening, the precipitation will stay light but persistent. The snow lingers across northern and western New England, while a light wintry mix hangs around Boston and central New England.

The rain changes to light snow for southeastern Massachusetts late tonight as colder air works in from west to east. Even Boston may end up with light snow showers tonight, tapering to a few flurries in the morning.

The roads will be icy overnight as temperatures everywhere dip below freezing.

Wednesday is a transition day as an arctic front moves in. This will trigger scattered snow squalls all over New England. These quick bursts of snow will bring low visibility, gusty winds and light accumulations.

The blast of arctic air takes over by Wednesday night as lows dip to the single digits and teens. With the wind gusting around 30 mph from the northwest, this will create a wind chill below zero and even around 20 below zero for the North Country.

Highs only reach the teens and 20s in the afternoon, but it will feel like around 5 degrees. The cold hangs on through Friday with highs again in the 20s, but with a little less wind.

High temperatures slowly increase to the 30s Saturday, and to the low 40s for Sunday. So far, we keep the weekend dry, and the start to next week remains dry.

Even Christmas will be quiet with temperatures in the 30s and seasonable. There are no major storms are in the 10-day forecast, but there is a chance for light snow next Thursday.