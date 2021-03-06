Low Temperatures Lead Into Spring Weather Ahead

Winter is holding on tight this weekend with below average temperatures and a light breeze creating wind chills in the single digits and teens. At least there is sunshine to keep us warm and content.

The air mass is very dry so it’s imperative that you use lotion and lip balm to keep your skin hydrated. A wave of energy will drop from Canada and it will enhance upslope snow showers for the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and the Berkshires, as well as Litchfield Hills.

Saturday: Variable clouds, chilly. Light breeze. Highs between 30-35 degrees, wind chill in the teens. Tonight: Mainly clear. Lows near 20 degrees, wind chill 10s. Sunday: Mostly sunny, still cold. Less wind. Highs between 30-35 degrees.

Ski areas will pick up between 1-3 inches of fresh snow. A mainly clear sky is expected tonight with low temperatures in the single digits and teens north, while teens and 20s to the south.

High pressure will take control of the region Sunday under a mostly sunny sky and less wind, but it stays chilly with highs in the 30s.

A warm front will allow clouds and temperatures to increase Monday with a slight chance for showers and even snow near the international border. The good news is that this front will open the door to warmer air Tuesday with high temperatures in the 40s in the north and the 50s to the south.

Then, a big warm up is in store midweek. This will be our first prolonged stretch of spring-like weather, with highs in the 60s and a few spots near 70 degrees Thursday. Due to the lack of vegetation, no leaves on trees and a strong sun angle, snowpack will continue to disappear.

The warmth will increase our chance for rain showers Thursday night into Friday before cooler air settles back in for next weekend as seen in our First Alert 10-Day Forecast.