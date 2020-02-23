Monday Looks to Top Sunday’s Warm ‘Winter’ Temperatures

Overall it’s been a mild February, but it didn’t have the extreme warmth that we experienced in January. Most days were above average, but those days were fairly consistently in the 40s (which, again is above average).

Today ended up being the warmest day of the month, and tomorrow we are on track to top it. It’s been a very warm meteorological winter across the northeast, with most official observation sites recording a top 20 warmest on record.

Our weather will turn unsettled after one more day of sunshine Monday. Clouds and wet weather return by Tuesday. Temperatures with the overcast skies will stay in the 40s. It won’t rain the entire stretch, but it will come in waves.

By Thursday night, as the storm system moves away, a half an inch to an inch of rain is likely. Some snow is possible in the mountains, but it’s too early for totals.

Colder air is set to return by the end of the week and into next weekend. The sunshine will return but so will temperatures in the 30s.

As we begin the month of March, temperatures will climb back into the 40s and 50s. It looks (right now) like March will come in like a lamb.