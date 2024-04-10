Next storm to bring heavy rain, isolated lightning and thunder, strong winds

We're experiencing a little bit of déjà vu as Wednesday morning starts with cool air and clear skies. But Central Massachusetts and MetroWest Boston will see another day of soaring temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

At the coast, an onshore wind will spoil the fun, only keeping us in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies trend through midday before clouds build in with a scattered shower possible Wednesday night.

Thursday and Friday will be wet with downpours expected Thursday evening, and much of the morning drive on Friday.

The next storm system will bring isolated thunder and lightning, severe weather isn't expected. Gusty winds will ramp up early Friday morning too, bringing an isolated power outages.

Out of that storm, temperatures will hold steady in the upper 50s to low 60s through the weekend. With mainly dry conditions for the marathon.