Is rain in the forecast for the 2024 Boston Marathon? Here are some race day weather stats

We are less than a week away from the 128th Boston Marathon!

An early look at the forecast suggests that we have some rain nearby, but nothing too major. We have a large storm system with heavy rain and gusty wind moving out Friday, with a minor system swinging in showers from the north Saturday.

Then, a quick system moves through Sunday night into early Monday. The timing has the rain moving offshore by the race start time.

However, the timing can still change dramatically between now and next Monday. Temperatures have been trending in the 60s by late afternoon thanks to a westerly dominate breeze as long as the front/rain timing is what it looks like.

A nice tail wind, clear skies and a refreshing breeze would be a welcomed feel for runners and spectators! We have definitely had some tough weather years. Here are some race day stats:

Race day average high temp: 63 in the last 24 years and an average low of 41.

Race start average: 53, 58% humidity, clear, northeast breezy around 9 miles per hour.

April 17, 2023: High of 56, low of 47. Start: 48, 99% humidity, overcast, east, northeast wind 9 mph. 0.08 inches of rain.

April 18, 2022: High 54, Low of 37. At the start: 46, humidity of 43%, sunny with a 6 mph northeast breeze. Dry.

In 2021, the race was held on Oct. 11 2021 due to COVID. High of 69, low of 62, 88% humidity and a trace of rain. There was no race in 2020.

Patriot's Day on April 19, 2021 (if the race were held): 0.01" of rain, high of 63, low of 48.

Since 1936 (when the official Boston record began at Logan airport), we have had a few Patriot's Day extremes: rainiest: 1.57" (2018), snowiest: 0.1" (1961), warmest: 87 (2012), coldest: 34 (1995 & others).