Northern Lights Were Actually Visible in Mass. — and Could Be Again Tonight

The night sky gave New England a rare show late Thursday and early Friday, when an unusually strong solar storm made the northern lights visible in Massachusetts.

In fact, the lights were visible as far south as Maryland and South Carolina!

People across the country — including here in Massachusetts — were sharing photos and videos of the aurora in the sky.

Currently in Northern Massachusetts, Aurora is visible through the clouds @AuroraNotify pic.twitter.com/HDbzFkY1XV — Austin Rebello (@AustinRebelloWX) March 24, 2023

@AuroraNotify absolutely beautiful once the clouds do break, many colors coming in, reds very very faintly visible at the top briefly

Shame that the clouds are sitting right in the middle pic.twitter.com/BePHBQ8NQn — Austin Rebello (@AustinRebelloWX) March 24, 2023

Here's an aurora shot from the Sanford FAA webcam an hour ago! Most places are still cloudy, but for those places that are seeing some clearing (mainly SW Maine), take a look to the north! #MEwx pic.twitter.com/8cQToeNCYv — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 24, 2023

There's a chance that the aurora will be visible in New England again Friday night into Saturday — the national Space Weather Prediction Center says the solar storm that brought the activity in the sky is expected to continue into Saturday.

The best chance to see the show will be between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., but the flare isn’t expected to be as strong, thus viewing won’t be as great.

There will be clear skies, with patches of clouds. The farther north you are, the better of a viewing opportunity.

NBC10 Boston A map showing expected cloud cover after midnight on the morning of Saturday, March 25, 2023.

NBC10 Boston A graphic showing where the northern lights may be visible in the Northeast on Friday night and Saturday morning March 24-25, 2023, amid a G4 geomagnetic storm.

What causes the northern lights?

The northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, occur during geomagnetic storms when charged particles impact the Earth’s upper atmosphere. They’re usually only visible at the Earth’s north and poles.

The solar storm brought a bedazzled view to the skies of New England Thursday night was a level G4, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center. Weaker storms can last minutes, but last night's was reported for hours, due to its magnitude and strength on a scale that maxes out at G5.

G4 (Severe) Levels Reached! If you have clear skies tonight, look for the aurora where it may be visible. pic.twitter.com/kiMh9203m0 — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) March 24, 2023

It’s reported this is the first severe storm since September 2017.

Previous extreme events include the Halloween of 2003, when the northern lights were visible as far south as Texas, according to the National Weather Service. The largest geomagnetic storm ever recorded was in 1859, when the aurora was visible in El Salvador.