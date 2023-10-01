October is off to a beautiful sunny start on Sunday

After a cloud filled Saturday across southern New England with rain showers thrown in from southeast MA to CT, we are finally going to see some sunshine along with warm temperatures today.

The pesky low we’ve been dealing with all week, in some way, shape, and form, finally loosened its grip last night and is spinning away from the region.

High pressure will nudge further into New England today and be the dominant weather factor keeping us dry and warm through much of the upcoming week.

Today’s weather will feature lots of sunshine with highs mostly in the 70s across much of New England, slightly cooler across the Cape and Islands, in the 60s with a few clouds around this morning. Mainly clear tonight with some patchy fog in the valleys, lows fall into the 50s south, 40s north.

Another beauty Monday with plenty of sunshine to go around with highs once again in the 70s, mid to upper 60s along the coast. If you’re still holding on for summer warmth, Tuesday is your day as highs climb well into the 70s with a few 80s peppered in across the interior!

We’ll keep the dry and warm stretch going right through Thursday with a good deal of sunshine and temps mostly in the 70s.

Unfortunately, our luck may run out as we head into the weekend! A frontal system looks to bring more rain showers late Friday into Saturday, but the timing and amount of rain is still in question.

Either way, behind the front, we’ll surely be seeing some cooler, Fall air with highs in the 50s by the beginning of next week which is featured on our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Enjoy your Sunday!