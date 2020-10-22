Partly Cloudy Thursday Evening Gives Way to Mostly Sunny Friday

Weather watchers in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island reported temperatures reaching 80 degrees early this afternoon, perhaps for the last time in 2020 around here.

A weak front is backing south into the area with cooler air before sunset. This front brings some fog with possible drizzle when it reaches western New England later tonight.

For a time this evening though, weather permitting, we get a nice view of the waxing crescent moon adjacent to bright Jupiter, and a more faint Saturn to its left. Very bright Mars is higher well east a bit later.

Fog and drizzle west on Friday will give way to partly sunny skies, and highs near 70. We are brighter east with highs in the low 60s thanks to an ocean breeze.

Saturday is when our cold front heads into northwestern areas. A few showers are possible, but most places remain dry with clouds and temperatures near 70 south of the front and in the 40s and 50s for places north of the front.

That colder air seeps into southern New England by Sunday. Highs only reach the 30s across the North Country and 40s to 50s as you travel south.

Our cooler pattern continues into next week, but temperatures modify for Monday to around normal (average high being 60 for Boston).

More 60s to 50s will be in the forecast next week, with another big cool down by Halloween. As for rain chances, scattered showers return Monday through Wednesday, mixed with snow in the northern mountains, as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.