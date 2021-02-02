Pockets of Snow Continue Into Wednesday as Storm Pulls Away

While our First Alert Team forecast a variance from an inch to a foot and a half of snow, what impressed from this most recent storm in New England was how incredibly tight that difference in snow amount ended up. In some cases, snow amounts increased at the rate of about one inch per mile when moving inland of the eastern Massachusetts coastline.

Connecticut was first hit, with widespread snow reports from near a foot to nearly a foot and a half. In Massachusetts, the onshore wind from the northeast carried enough ocean moisture to change snow to rain at the immediate coast and near the coast. Heavier snow was held inland and very little snow at all accumulating along the South Shore and far southeast Massachusetts, where even small accumulations melted and washed down the drain.

While areas of light snow and rain continue Tuesday in central and southern New England, additional accumulations will be very limited, while northern New England finds pockets of accumulating snow continuing off and on Tuesday with a few inches particularly in Maine…and as much as a foot of fresh snow expected to fall over the next 24 hours in northern Maine!

Elsewhere, we’ll watch a pocket of snow over southeast Pennsylvania drift northeast late Tuesday – renewing snow showers in southwest Connecticut – eventually reaching southern Rhode Island and southeast Massachusetts in the predawn Wednesday with snow showers and a coating to inch of fresh snow possible there.

This snow is the result of the driving energy that formed our recent storm, moving overhead as it readies to depart, likely to produce blossoming snow showers in New England again Wednesday morning into early afternoon, before tapering late and giving way to sunshine Thursday.

Our next disturbance will be faster moving and draw in a bit more mild air, meaning mostly raindrops are expected in southern New England on Friday but three to six inches of fresh snow to ski and snowmobile country before leaving a fair Saturday to start our weekend.

The next storm system, slated for Sunday, comes with somewhat colder air and raises the potential for accumulating snow throughout New England Sunday with lingering snow showers possible Monday, then a flow of colder air for next week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.