Rain lingers into the start of the work week

It’s another wet Monday. I know, you could insert any other weekday in that sentence, and it would fit the mold for the past four months. Ditto for the weekends. In fact, out of all the weekends since Memorial Day, ONLY four of the seventeen have been rain-free.

With those sobering stats, we’re looking at a change in the pattern later this week that could pay some dividends. However, to get there, we need to shake the showers. We’ll do that later Monday as this weather system is squashed by dry air moving in from the north. While most of the clouds will hang tough, we could see a few late day rays sneak in across southern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts.

Tuesday may feature more clouds hugging the coastline as the last bits of moisture are wrung out of the air. This will be the coolest day of the week – especially at the coast – with a steady onshore breeze. The rest of the week we continue the onshore breezes, continuing the disparity in temperatures between the coast and the interior.