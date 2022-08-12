Refreshing Weekend Ahead After Brutal Stretch

Dry and seasonable weather is on tap for Friday, aside from a low chance of showers across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Temperatures will rise into the mid 70s to low 80s across the region. Across eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, clouds may keep temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Regardless, these milder temperatures are certainly welcomed given the oppressive heat and humidity that has been in place for the past week.

The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees this weekend with comfortable evening weather is expected. A cool night is expected overnight with lows dropping down into the 50s and 60s across the region.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A weak area of low pressure may bring sprinkles or light showers to southeastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island. We're expecting a dry night elsewhere. Refreshing, almost fall-like air, will be in place for Saturday as high pressure situates itself overhead.

Expecting increased cloud cover, especially across eastern locales as the area of low pressure from overnight passes offshore. Highs will rise into the 70s, with the exception of low 80s in the Connecticut River Valley. Really just a beautiful day all around, aside from the chance of some sprinkles and showers across Rhode Island and Cape Cod.

Looking ahead to Sunday, clouds will clear out, yielding a great late-Summer day with sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday in the upper 70s to low 80s. Looking ahead to next week, expecting a mostly sunny day on Monday with clouds increasing throughout the day.

Highs will rise into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. The pattern shift to unsettled Tuesday into Thursday as a slow-moving area of low pressure meanders up the coast into New England. Rain chances seem to be up, which is great for our drought-stricken region.

Temperatures will be generally below-normal next week with clouds and shower chances most days before improvements come Friday on the exclusive First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC10 Boston and NECN.