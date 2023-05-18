Weather

Region Wakes Up to Frost, Cold Air to Linger

By Justin Godynick

A cold start to Thursday, with widespread freezing conditions likely. However, with the strong May sunshine, temperatures quickly climb to the lower and middle 60s across the majority of New England.

Friday is milder, with bright sunshine, and highs in the lower 70s..

Clouds arrive for Saturday, and eventually beneficial rain. However, the rain doesn’t arrive until later in the day Saturday, and then it departs quickly for Sunday morning. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s.. Sunday will be much warmer as sunshine makes a return for the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Monday is cooler, but mainly sunny, highs around 70. A Northeast wind keeps Tuesday cooler, but with dry conditions, highs reach the middle and upper 60s.

A turn to milder temperatures can be expected for late next week. Long range highs in the middle and upper 70s, are possible.

