Scattered Rain for Wednesday as Snowy Mix Head to Parts of New England Friday

The cool and cloudy weather continues with brief chances for showers. A shortwave heads in from the northwest this evening and that will bring a light wintry mix or showers across northern Vermont and New Hampshire.

The wave sinks southward and will bring in some showers for central and southern New England overnight. An area of low pressure stays south of New England Wednesday morning, but will bring in scattered rain across southern New England from dawn to midday Wednesday.

We clear out the rain and clouds from west to east Wednesday afternoon and temperatures remain in the 40s north to 50s south.

Thursday is another day in the 50s but we will be tracking a significant system by night. Scattered rain spreads in from southwest to northeast, stopping across the North Country. The showers will be heavy at times Thursday night into Friday afternoon.

Our wind gusts pick up from the northeast during Thursday night, with gusts between 30 and 50 mph Friday morning across southeastern New England and at the coast. The wind subsides as the precipitation moves out Friday afternoon and evening.

We are still expecting a change from rain to a mix to snow across higher elevations for Friday morning. With the slushy consistency expected, the snow will bring minor accumulation, but don't let your guard down.

For many communities this will be the first snow of the season and even a little bit of snow can create dangerous road conditions before sunrise. A couple inches of snow is forecast from the Worcester Hills, to the Green Mountains and Berkshires.

The White Mountains may also see a couple inches as the precipitation has trended a bit northward. Higher elevations could get around four inches of snow. Stay tuned for a fine tuned snow map as the forecast pieces come together better in the next couple days.

Our pattern turns colder behind the end of the week system. Highs on Halloween will only reach the mid-40s even under full sunshine. By trick-or-treating, our temperatures fall to the upper 30s and it will be frosty.

There is also a full moon so the night stays bright with the full "blue" moon, the second full moon of the month.

Temperatures modify a bit for Sunday as we fall back on hour as daylight saving time ends, in the mid-50s. We stay in the 50s and keep the sunshine around through Election Day and beyond.