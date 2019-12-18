Snow Squalls and Arctic Air Roll in

We have a First Alert for Thursday for the bitter cold temperatures and wind chills.

Wednesday evening, the snow squalls are the main weather story, with quick but light accumulations, low visibility and gusty wind as these isolated snow showers move through.

After the evening commute, the majority of these snow showers will dissipate and move offshore. Northern New England will continue to see a few snow showers through early Thursday, amounting to 1-3 inches of new snowfall.

Bitter cold settles in Wednesday night through Friday. A gusty west-northwest wind will ramp up this evening and our temperatures fall to the single digits and teens for overnight lows. Wind chills by Thursday morning will be between -15 and -5 degrees in southern New England, but -30 to -20 in northern New England. The wind chills will be dangerous in higher terrain, where frostbite can set in in less than 30 minutes. The wind chills won't be as dangerous for southern New England, but it will be uncomfortable, to say the least.

The wind will slowly subside as Friday goes by, but highs will stay in the 20s. Both Thursday and Friday will bring in plenty of sunshine.

Our weather pattern remains quiet through the middle of next week. The weekend will be nice and dry, as well as a tad milder, with highs in the 30s to low 40s for any last-minute holiday shopping.

More 40s head in for the start to next week and may hold for Christmas. No major systems are showing up in our 10-day, with a split jet stream and storms staying north, and well south of us.