Snowfall Limited, But Weather Could Impact NH Voters

A very cold start to our Sunday morning, with temperatures dipping below zero across many locations in Northern New England due to the clear sky and light wind plus the snow pack on the ground.

Clouds have now increased over Western New England and the trend will continue for the entire region as the day progresses. We’ve also had reports of light snow in Connecticut and as the warm front approaches, the trend for a few flurries is possible this afternoon and early evening, mainly for locations away from the ocean.

Tonight won’t be as cold because clouds will keep temperatures from dropping and showers will break out overnight as a fast moving storm, also known as a clipper, moves over New England triggering rain chances for areas south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, while to the north it starts as snow and some towns may see a brief mix before it changes to rain.

Snowfall will be limited with 1-3 inches expected for much of Northern New England. The second system this week moves in Tuesday with another shot of rain and snow, so the weather will impact voters in New Hampshire mainly after lunch time.

We get a quick breather on Wednesday before the third system approaches Thursday with more rain and snow. Behind this disturbance, colder air returns to end the work week but at least highs in the 20s will also come with lots of sunshine for Valentine’s Day.

For now, the weekend looks mainly dry, with a slight chance for rain and snow Sunday night.