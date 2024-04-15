Sunny skies and warm weather for the 128th Boston Marathon

What a way to start spring break and a pleasant marathon morning!

The afternoon will be a tad warmer than ideal for runners, but gorgeous for spectators — highs in the mid-60s with sunny skies. Tuesday will look like a copy and paste of Monday, with highs in the mid-60s and bright skies. Take advantage of these two days as this will be the highlight of the 10 day.

Clouds build midweek. Showers will be few and far between, but we start to see rain chances reappear Thursday through Saturday.

No day looks to be a washout, but cloudy skies will hold on at the end of the week. Not as ideal sky conditions in addition to a sea breeze will bring a dip in highs by Wednesday, in the low to mid-50s.

By the weekend, we may slide back into the 60s briefly. The normal high for this time of year is 56 degrees in Boston