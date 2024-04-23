Sunny with mild temperatures Tuesday before more April showers arrive

Tuesday has started very similar to Monday, with cooler air for the morning, but that will turn with plenty of sun for the afternoon. High temperatures are in the 50s and 60s regionwide, with warmer air being favored across central Massachusetts.

It's a quintessential spring day in New England. Clouds roll in this evening ahead of a weak storm system that will bring April showers Wednesday. The rain will likely be scattered through the day, with showers as early as 6 a.m.

There will be low clouds and foggy conditions, too.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The day isn't totally wet, as most of the showers depart before the evening commute. Most locations pick up between a 10th and half an inch of rain, which isn't enough to spur concern for flash flooding.

There will be cold behind the rain, with brief return of the chill Thursday morning. Lows are below freezing, and wind chills in the upper 20s. So, planting spring flowers and grass seed isn’t the best idea.

But there will be plenty of opportunity for that in the next 7 days with air temperatures reaching the upper 60s late weekend and near 70° early next week. It's a forecast that bodes well for outdoor plans, too, as rain will be limited in the next seven to 10 days.