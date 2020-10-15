Another beauty coming up for today. Temperatures will likely be warmer than they were yesterday. Is 80 possible? Yes, but don’t bank on it.

Sometimes, however, we’re are able to overachieve with the weather set up we are expecting, which could be the case this afternoon. Our weather will steadily go downhill starting overnight with clouds beginning to thicken up.

First thing Friday morning there may be a break or two of sunshine, but those holes in the overcast will quickly fill in. Rain will developed and pick up in intensity during the evening and overnight. Gusty winds are possible at the coast.

What was looking like a sizable storm system seems significantly weaker on all of our forecast models. Still, a weakened system with astronomically high tides and an onshore wind may be enough to cause minor coast flooding. Through Saturday morning, all in, we could see an inch to an inch and a half of rain.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with sunshine returning. It will be a little cool, but whether you’re pumpkin picking or dining outside – the weather will cooperate. Next week, overall, looks quiet.

Unfortunately, after Friday and Saturday it doesn’t look like we will see another round of soaking rain. We still need a widespread 5-10” of rain when all is said and done to get us out of this drought.