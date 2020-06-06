Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Place for Much of New England

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for much of New England through Saturday evening, the National Weather Service said.

It stretches from north central Connecticut to southern Maine, covering much of Massachusetts, all of New Hampshire and northern Rhode Island until 8 p.m.

"The storm environment will support a threat for supercells and short line segments capable of producing damaging winds and isolated large hail," the weather service said in its advisory -- which differs from a severe thunderstorm warning -- and noted the possibility of wind gusts up to 70 mph.

It was a muggy and warm start to the morning with even a few strong storms with small hail and damaging wind in Maine.

A cold front accompanied by an area of low pressure is responsible for the scattered showers and thunderstorms on the way this afternoon, so we must keep an eye to the sky because conditions will evolve quickly.

While everyone won’t get to experience the rain, those who do may have to deal with lightning, downpours, small hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. This could also create the potential for isolated power outages.

High temperature well into the 80s with a gusty wind from the southwest and dew points in the 60s, where thunder has been reported again. Showers and storms should taper off by sunset, once we lose daytime heating and the cold front has passed-which will drop dew points into the 50s- making it feel comfortable once again.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy to mainly clear skies with lows in the 40s north, 50s to around 60 south. A night where you can give your A/C a break and open the windows.

Tomorrow features plenty of sunshine in western New England but clouds will bubble up in eastern New England with a few instability sprinkles possible. High temperature in the 60s in the higher elevations and near the coast with 70s inland.

Sunday night features a clear sky with a low temperature in the 50s south, 40s north. Parts of northern Maine may fall into the 30s once again, a lot like last Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful with sunshine and dry air. Highs will be in the 70s Monday while a bit warmer Tuesday, as head back into the 80s.

This weekend we are tracking tropical storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico- a storm headed towards Louisiana where storm surge warnings and tropical storm warnings are already in place.

The forecast indicates a possible landfall Sunday afternoon as a strong tropical storm. Then it races north up the Mississippi River Valley and into Canada by Wednesday.

On our exclusive 10 day forecast, the chance for rain returns by the end of the week.