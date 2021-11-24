Warm, Dry Thanksgiving Day to Be Followed by Light Showers Friday

That was another gusty morning that brought the wind chill down to 8 degrees in Worcester. Fortunately, the sun is taking over Wednesday, but despite the sunshine, our temperatures will still feel like the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

With the wind blowing in from the northwest and the air temperature in the 20s above warmer ocean temperatures in the 50s, we had some ocean effect snow flurries near the Cape. All of that has dissipated and we will have clear skies through Wednesday night, and we expect lows to drop into the 20s once again, although it won’t be nearly as cold as Tuesday night.

It’s traveling time for much of the country, and the weather is definitely trying its best to comfort us. While Wednesday we are experiencing dry weather across much of the country, rain will develop over the Midwest into Texas on Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Thankfully for New England, we won’t see that rain move in until Friday morning here.

More good news? Our temperatures are also warming up a bit Thursday. It is almost a picture perfect day for Thanksgiving over New England. We won’t see as much sun as Wednesday, but we will be dry and not gusting, which is good news already.

Are you out shopping on Black Friday? You will likely see some showers heading in, but the good side is we are drying out by the afternoon. So this will be a fast passing front but with a strong effect on our temperatures, as these will be dropping into the 40s again and the upper 30s for much of the north this weekend.

Taking it step by step, we have snow flurries coming down over the higher terrain in the northern states Friday. While the rain showers dry out by 4 to 5 p.m. in the south, the north will keep tracking some wintry precipitation through Saturday morning.

The dry weather will remain for most of the weekend but with chilly temps remaining throughout the afternoon, ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

An offshore storm may be developing Monday. We are keeping a close eye on it as it might provide a chance of showers and snow across portions of New England.