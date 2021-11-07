Weather

Warm Stretch Continues for Veterans Day Next Week, Showers Arrive Friday

Sunny weekend weather continues into next week with highs near 60s

By Tania Leal

Another sunny afternoon to enjoy the weekend!

This stretch of fair weather has been a nice treat for outdoor activities, catching up with the last few days left for foliage photography, family time and more. Even though some clouds have rolled in over our skies, these won’t be producing any rain chances inland, except for the slight chance of isolated drizzles capable of making their way in Cape Cod and Nantucket for the morning hours.

Clearing out by late morning, we’ll be having another sunny start to the week, highs will be climbing into the upper 50s and a few lucky places will even get to reach 60s.

Along the lines of mild and fair weather, we’ll be jumping a bit more to reach the low 60s Tuesday before Wednesday arrives with a frontal boundary producing cloud increase and a slight drop in our high temperatures.

For Veteran’s day we’re having a nice sunny afternoon with highs a bit cooler, in the mid 50s, but rain-free. By Friday, our forecast takes a turn and we’ll be tracking showers lasting through the weekend and even making it to the following Monday. 

Sunset today has changed, coming down at 4:30 p.m. allowing for our lows tonight to drop into the 30s. Tomorrow morning will be chilly but with the help of the sun, we’ll warm up for the afternoon. Enjoy the nice and dry stretch in the weather we’re having before the showers and cooler temperatures arrive. 

