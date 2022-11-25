Wet Weather Makes for Potentially Dangerous Post-Thanksgiving Commute

Scattered showers are moving through the northeast on this Black Friday. Shoppers will have to have a rain coat with a hood as they head in and out of any stores today. At least our temperatures are pretty mild with highs in the 50s in southern New England.

Northern New England however, will see a wintry mix to light snow showers through early evening as temperatures hover around freezing. In fact, the freezing line is right over central NH, and interior ME and that's where we can see some slick roads.

Our temperatures fall after the precipitation moves out early this evening from west to east. The wind picks up from the west, northwest and will help to usher in colder air already with temps in the low 30s to low 40s south just after sunset. Watch for icy roads across much of New England as temps dip to the 20s and 30s for lows.

Our wind will stay gusty between 30 and 40 mph from the west, northwest Saturday. At least our temps are still able to warm to the 40s and low 50s. Not a bad day for picking out the perfect Christmas tree, or hanging those holiday lights on the house!

Sunday brings us another chance for rain and wind. An area of low pressure will head through New England, and stays inland enough that we aren't looking at a coastal low, or nor'easter type storm. We will see a bit of wind along the south coast, Cape & islands around 50 mph for gusts late Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60 thanks to the south, southwesterly wind as the scattered rain moves through. Around half an inch of rain is expected on Sunday.

Ski areas in far northern New England will see rain, to a mix, to some snow from time to time today and Sunday. This brings our snowfall to scattered coatings to 2" through the weekend. And mild temps that may make it icy on the slopes. But temps at night will be cold enough to make more snowfall.

Tides are still running astronomically high thanks to our new moon at perigee, which means king tides into tomorrow afternoon. The afternoon high tides will bring in minor coastal flooding and splashover to the typical vulnerable shoreline roads and communities. The tide heights begin to lower on Sunday.

Monday starts off chilly and breezy again, but we stay sunny. More dry weather is in the forecast Tuesday with highs a tad cooler in the 40s. Our roller coaster of temps continues for midweek with highs near 60 as rain and wind again affects us here in New England thanks to a cold front. Then temps cool off to the 40s by Friday.