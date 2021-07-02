What's Causing Our Cruddy July 4 Weather? A Weak Summertime Nor'easter

Close to three inches of rain fell in Boston since Thursday, more than in the entire month of June. Elsewhere in New England, rainfall has been generally 1-2 inches, with hardly any toward the Canadian border.

The same front that ended the heat wave is now stalled just east and south, with wave after wave of low pressure passing by the coastline. Think of this as a weak summertime Nor'easter. There is a gale warning off shore for northeast winds of 20-30 mph and building seas.

Overnight, expect cloudy skies with spotty downpours resulting in localized flash flooding once again, other times just fog and drizzle as an area of low pressure passes south of the region. Lows in the 50s.

More of the same is on tap for Saturday, as yet another round of rain moves into the region. Expect periods of rain throughout the day under cloudy skies. Highs again only reach into the 60s.

Sunday, Independence Day, features early showers with overcast skies turning to breaks of sun by the second half of the day. Highs will reach into the upper 60s to low 70s.

It won’t be an ideal beach day, given a persistent onshore wind. Those who venture to the beach and get into the water will need to watch out for rough surf and dangerous rip currents. For those at a backyard BBQ, you may have to duck inside for a time during the afternoon for any passing showers.

Despite warnings against consumer firework use, the National Safety Council has outlined safety guidelines for people to follow if they choose to engage with them. Here are the following questions you should be asking yourself before using consumer fireworks.

For fireworks, low clouds and fog may limit visibility to the point of postponing for many. The best nights will be Sunday and Monday.

A warm front approaches New England from the south on Monday, bringing an increased threat of showers. Expect skies to be mostly sunny with highs rising into the mid to upper 70s.

Hot and humid weather returns on Tuesday, with heat indices possibly reaching into the low to mid 90s. Highs reach into the upper 80s to low 90s.

A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to New England on Wednesday. We’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for stronger storms. Highs on Wednesday reach into the mid to upper 80s.

Next week, Tropical Cyclone Elsa, now in the Caribbean, may threaten the East Coast from Florida north to New England. The track could bring Elsa or its remnant to New England on Thursday or Friday with more flooding rain, as seen in our First Alert Weather 10-Day Forecast.