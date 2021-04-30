Wind Advisory in Effect

The weather systems that generated more than two inches of rain in a stripe across central New England yesterday are now consolidating into one powerful low pressure system near eastern Maine. This low pressure system is getting stronger as the day and night go on, resulting in increasing wind for most of western and southern New England.

With a mixture of sun and clouds and a passing shower, this region has a high temperature in the 60s, but with wind gusting past 45 mph until about midnight. Further north and east, where there is no wind advisory in northern Vermont, much of New Hampshire and Maine, we have rain continuing today. It’s the same band of rain from yesterday but it’s moved to the north, where more than an inch of rain may fall near the Canadian border.

Yesterday northern Maine had the most sunshine with the warmest day, in the 70s, but today that’s where we are coldest with temperatures only near 50°. In addition, there is a cold front moving out of Ontario with much colder air causing rain to change to snow in the higher elevations of western and southern New England overnight tonight. In lower elevations no accumulation as expected, but the hills of western Massachusetts through Vermont into northern New Hampshire get 2-3 inches of snow. Welcome to May!

For the first day of May, tomorrow features a mostly sunny sky. Early snow showers in the mountains will dissipate with sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures are a little on the chilly side, near 50° north, and near 60° south. Wind will still be gusting past 25 mph early in the day, diminishing for a nice afternoon and evening.

Another front is going to race across northern New England tomorrow night with a chance of some mixed rain and snow showers. Most of southern New England should stay dry. This new front is going to stall along the south coast of New England Sunday, with more clouds than sunshine. High temperatures should be near 60° north, and near 70° south.

The action returns as the new front stalls and becomes stationary with waves of energy moving in the first few days of next week. It still looks like we’re on the colder side of the front, so highs will be generally in the 50s to near 60° -- probably warmer in northern New England, where there’s more sunshine.

We’re probably going to stay gray in southern New England with off and on showers, and temperatures may only be in the 40s, depending on the thickness of the clouds and how much wind comes in off the ocean.

Late next week we’re going to watch an ocean storm barrel up the coast, the outcome of which is yet to be determined, but it could be cold enough for snow in the higher elevations if it comes close enough. Stay tuned to our ever-changing First Alert 10-day forecast for the latest.