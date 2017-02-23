Dozens Camp Out Ahead of New Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Opening | NECN
Dozens Camp Out Ahead of New Chick-Fil-A Restaurant Opening

    Dozens of people reportedly lined up early for the grand opening of the latest Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant to open in Massachusetts Thursday morning.

    WJAR reports people started camping out in the Seekonk parking lot on Wednesday because the first 100 customers received a voucher for an entire year's worth of free food.

    Doors opened at 6 a.m., and customers were greeted with the sound of cow bells, which is part of fast food franchise's advertising.

    This is the seventh Chick-fil-A location to open in the Bay State.

