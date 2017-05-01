Residents of one Massachusetts town are getting a free year of Amazon Prime.

The Boston Business Journal reports that residents of Manchester-by-the-Sea will get free membership for a year while Amazon promotes Casey Affleck's film, "Manchester by the Sea," which begins streaming on the service on May 5.

There are about 2,000 households in town, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"Manchester by the Sea" won Best Original Screenplay and Casey Affleck won Best Actor for his role at the Academy Awards.