'Tis the season for dyeing Easter eggs — and snacking on chocolate ones. Worried you'll wreck your healthy eating streak come Easter Sunday? Well, because your favorite pastel-packaged spring candies wouldn't exactly be classified as health food, consider this permission to live a little!
NBC News has sized up the nutrition labels of some of the most popular Easter candies, with a strong focus on calories, fat and sugar content per serving — as well as the serving size.
1. Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs
At only 90 calories and 8 grams of sugar per serving, this milk chocolate and PB egg ranks first.
2. Tootsie Easter Egg Shaped Pops
Clocking in at 60 calories, these lollipops have the second-lowest amount of sugar on our list (10 grams).
3. Russell Stover Coconut Cream Egg
This individually wrapped dark chocolate and coconut cream-filled egg, which comes in at 120 cals, takes the bronze because of the serving size and third-lowest amount of sugar (16 grams).
4. Cadbury Crème Egg
It's not quite as good a choice as the previous two eggs since it's higher in calories (150) and sugar (20 grams).
5. Hershey's Milk Chocolate Easter Kisses
These morsels are so much prettier in light blue and pink packaging — and they're not a terrible choice to nosh on this spring. One serving has 18 grams of sugar.
6. Peeps
Poor Peeps: Not only do they have zero nutritional value — but a recent RetailMeNot survey found they're not the king of Easter candies anymore. One serving size — four peeps —rings in at 110 calories and 26 grams of sugar.