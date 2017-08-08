How to Keep Your Eyes Safe During the Solar Eclipse

The solar eclipse is Aug. 21 and it will be quite the sight.

Although some parts of the country will see a total eclipse of the sun, New England will have a partial eclipse.

Experts warn that looking at even the partial eclipse with the naked eye could cause blindness, even though the sun is 93 million miles away.

"We’re really talking about a huge amount of energy. It is not something that our eyes are used to looking right at. It’s just too dangerous," said Eric O'Dea with the Museum of Science.

Solar eclipse glasses with special filters are being sold, but beware unsafe versions are on the market.

NASA recommends ones that have the number 12312-2 and the manufacturer’s name and address on them.

NASA warns home-made filters and sunglasses are not safe if viewing the eclipse.

"If you keep looking at the sun damage can build up and you can hurt yourself," Dr. Jason Comander of Massachusetts Eye and Ear said.

He said a split second glance is OK, but the temptation to keep looking can cause eye damage.

NASA says many reputable vendors are already sold out. The space agency gave two million glasses to libraries across to the country. Click here for more safety tips.