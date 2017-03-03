Massachusetts' Republican governor is pledging funds to Planned Parenthood in the event federal lawmakers defund the organization.

A spokesperson for Gov. Charlie Baker confirmed the support, which was originally reported by The Boston Globe Friday.

"Governor Baker is a strong supporter of women's health and believes the Commonwealth has a responsibility to ensure access to the important health care services offered by Planned Parenthood in all corners of our state, and the administration is prepared to fund these services should the federal government pursue changes that would block care for women and families here in Massachusetts," Baker's communications director, Lizzy Guyton, said.

As Republicans in Congress continue to hammer out health care reform proposals, some drafts have included language that would strip Planned Parenthood of Medicaid funds, which would affect the organization providing testing and treatment for STIs, cancer screenings and contraception for low-income women. Medicaid funds do not currently fund abortion services.

The Globe reports the Bay State's five Planned Parenthood clinics would lose up to $2 million a year from it's budget of $21.5 million in the event the organization's federal funds are cut.