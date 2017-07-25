Barbara Sinatra, Wife of Frank Sinatra, Dies at 90 | NECN
Barbara Sinatra, Wife of Frank Sinatra, Dies at 90

"Lady Blue Eyes" was Frank Sinatra's fourth wife

    ASSOCIATED PRESS
    In this file photo, Frank Sinatra and his wife Barbara arrive at Our Lady of Malibu church to renew their wedding vows on their 20th wedding anniversary Thursday, July 11, 1996 in Malibu, Calif.

    Barbara Sinatra, the widow of Frank Sinatra, died Tuesday at her home Rancho Mirage, California. She was 90. 

    "She died comfortably surrounded by family and friends at her home," John E. Thoresen, Director of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation, said in a statement to the Desert Sun.

    The philanthropist was the music icon's fourth wife. They were married in 1976 until Frank Sinatra's death in 1998.

    In her 2012 memoir, "Lady Blue Eyes: My Life With Frank Sinatra," Barbara revealed details of the couple's 22-year marriage, the longest of his four.  

    AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File
    Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago
