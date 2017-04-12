The driver of a white SUV rammed and sideswiped California Highway Patrol vehicles during a high-speed pursuit Wednesday near downtown Los Angeles.

The driver struck several cars in addition to the CHP vehicles during the chase. In a freeway carpool lane near downtown Los Angeles, the driver sideswiped a CHP sport utility vehicle.

The driver reached speeds of up to an estimated 115 mph on freeways, but also rampaged the wrong way on streets and swerved through stopped traffic.

The driver, who might have been involved in a road rage confrontation involving San Gabriel police, crashed after losing control of the SUV on a freeway exit in Cerritos. The SUV fishtailed when the driver made a last-second exit, then came to a stop on an embankment off the freeway exit ramp.

The driver remained in the vehicle as officers with guns drawn blocked the exit.

The chase reportedly began in the San Gabriel Valley before entering freeways and streets near downtown Los Angeles.

