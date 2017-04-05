Computer artwork of the Milky Way galaxy, which contains our solar system. Using an Earth-sized telescope, scientists may be able to see a black hole, located in the Milky Way's center, for the first time ever, NBC News reported.

Eight radio observatories across the globe will be pointed toward the supermassive black hole in the Milky Way’s center, which scientists hope will allow them to image the black hole’s event horizon, the gravitational point of no return, for the first time.

Such an image would back up evidence that black holes exist, while putting Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity to the test. It would also assist astronomers in understanding the way black holes rule over their respective galaxies.

"We hope to see the un-seeable," said Shepard Doeleman, director of this Event Horizon Telescope. "We want to see something that by its very nature tries to do everything it can not to be seen. It's the ultimate cloaking device."

