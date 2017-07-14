Activist Who Faced Prison Time for Senate Hearing Laugh Gets New Trial Instead | NECN
Activist Who Faced Prison Time for Senate Hearing Laugh Gets New Trial Instead

"it's a small kind of a win. It just seems like an absurd waste of tax dollars," Desiree Fairooz said

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017)

    A judge has overturned the conviction of a woman found to have disrupted Congress by laughing during Attorney General Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing and ordered a new trial, NBC News reported.

    Desiree Fairooz, a 61-year-old Code Pink activist, allegedly chuckled twice during the Jan. 10 hearing when Sessions, then a U.S. senator, was described as having a record of "treating all Americans equally under the law is clear and well-documented," according to court documents. Fellow activists characterized it as a reflex to an absurd statement.

    Fairooz was facing up to six months in prison, but a District of Columbia Superior Court Judge Robert E. Morin ordered a new trial on Friday, court officials said. Fairooz said had an issue with the conviction.

    "Well, I can’t say relieved. I’m not happy about [the re-trial] but I guess, in a way, it’s a small kind of a win. It just seems like an absurd waste of tax dollars," Fairooz said.

    (Published Friday, July 14, 2017)
    Published 2 hours ago
