O.J. Simpson Has Been Granted Parole. What Happens Next?

A Nevada parole board voted unanimously Thursday to grant O.J. Simpson’s request for an early release from prison, but this doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a free man.

"Parole is but one step out of the prison gate," Loyola Law School professor and longtime Simpson case commentator Laurie Levenson told NBC News.

Simpson is widely known for his 1995 acquittal in the slayings of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles. In 2008, the now 70-year-old was sentenced to a minimum nine years in prison for committing an armed heist at a Las Vegas hotel in a botched attempt to recover sports memorabilia from his days as a football star.

After his release from prison, which could be as soon as Oct. 1, Simpson will have to report monthly to a parole officer. He'll also be barred from drinking alcohol and subject to random drug searches and screenings until the terms of his parole end Sept. 29, 2022.

OJ Simpson Granted Parole

If Simpson violates the terms of his release, he could be arrested and sent back to prison.