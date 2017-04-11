1971 Oregon Homicide Victim Could Be From New England

Investigators say this female found dead more than 45 years ago in Oregon may have spent time in the northeast U.S.

An unidentified teen or young woman found dead in Oregon more than 45 years ago might have spent time in New England, investigators said Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said the female is believed to have been between 14 and 25 years old. She was between 5'2" and 5'9" tall, weighed about 125 pounds, had auburn-colored hair and crooked teeth.

She was found on Aug. 19, 1971 in a wooded area near a campsite in Cave Junction, Oregon, wearing a pink and beige waist-length coat, a tan long-sleeved turtleneck blouse with a neckline zipper, a pair of misses size 13-14 Wrangler jeans and a pair of square-toed brown leather shoes with gold buckles. Jewelry found with her included a Mother of Pearl ring with the letters "AL" scratched into the surface and coins dated 1970.

Based on the condition of the remains, it is believed that she had been dead for several months.

Investigators said new forensic isotope testing has revealed more clues, indicating that the female might have spent time in the northeast corner of the United States, moving west into the Great Lakes and even further west into Washington State and Oregon.

They said it's possible that she lived or grew up anywhere north along the U.S.-Canada border.