2 Arrested After Crack Cocaine Found Hidden in Pringles Can

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, say two men were arrested after they found crack cocaine hidden in the bottom of a Pringles can.

According to the Telegram and Gazette, 22-year-old Swampscott resident Ryan Saraiva and 23-year-old Worcester resident Julio Armstrong are facing drug charges.

Police pulled the two over on Tuesday morning on Alpine Street.

Officers said they discovered the false bottom on the can and found 27 wrapped pieces of crack cocaine.

It's not clear if the suspects have attorneys.