2 Arrested in Connection With High-Speed Chase in Stolen SUV

Two people were taken into custody early Saturday morning following an hour-long, high-speed pursuit in Massachusetts.

State police said they were notified of a reported stolen SUV out of Lynn at about 11:45 p.m. Friday.

A short time later, troopers spotted the vehicle on Trapello Road in Waltham and attempted to stop the driver. Authorities said the driver fled onto Interstate 95 and kept driving before eventually crashing on Route 3 in Plymouth.

The driver and a passenger were apprehended and placed into custody. One suspect had to be transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

One trooper had to be checked out for exposure to bodily fluid during the apprehension of the suspects.

Police said three cruisers were in pursuit of the vehicle — all of which sustained damage.

It's unclear what charges the suspects are facing. Police have not yet released their names.