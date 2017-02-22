Two people are dead following a crash Wednesday in Barre, Vermont.

Barre police said the 2-vehicle accident occurred around 1 p.m. at the intersection of Route 62 and Berlin Street.

Based on statements taken at the scene, police said the driver of a pickup truck was headed west, going faster than the 40 mph posted speed limit, and ran a red light as a car was traveling through the intersection. The truck hit the car, and both vehicles came to rest in the westbound lane of Route 62.

The driver of the car died at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to a local hospital and later died from injuries suffered in the crash. Their names are being withheld pending notification of their families.

The driver of the truck, Shawn Duprey, 32, of Barre, has been charged with grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting.

Bail was set at $10,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County District Court on Thursday.