Family Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire | NECN
Family Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire

By Tim Jones

    Sudbury Police

    Fire officials in Sudbury, Massachusetts, say a home sustained serious damage after a three-alarm fire Monday night.

    Sudbury Fire says the fire at 15 Whitetail Lane, a 2.5-story home, broke out around 7:30 p.m.

    A father and his son were home at the time. The son heard the smoke alarm and alerted his father. The two made it out safely. The mother and daughter were running errands at the time.

    The fire was knocked down around 8 p.m. The family was displaced overnight by the fire. 

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

