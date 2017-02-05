Teens Accused of Attacking Disabled Man With Ice Scraper

Winchester police have arrested three teens accused of attacking a man with disabilities with an ice scraper.

Police said the attack happened on Jan. 18 after the 53-year-old victim shopped at CVS on Main Street. According to police, when the victim came out of the store he was attacked by several males who beat him with an ice scraper and robbed him of around $70 in cash.

The victim had a concussion and multiple cuts to his head and needed 22 stitches.

On Feb. 2, police arrested two 16-year-old suspects and 19-year-old Anthony Pasquariello.

The juvenile suspects are charged with assault of a disabled person with an intellectual disability, first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree assault and breach of peace. Pasquariello is charged with assault of a disabled person with an intellectual disability, first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and breach of peace.

According to the judicial branch, Pasquariello was held on a $120,000 bond is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 17.