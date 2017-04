Three toddlers were taken to a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Quincy, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Southern Artery and Desmoines. It involved a school bus, car and truck, according to Quincy police.

The toddlers were taken to Quincy Medical Center for evaluation.

A female driver was taken to South Shore Hospital for lacerations to her face.

The crash remains under investigation.