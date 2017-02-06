Quiet Monday, Messy Mix Midweek

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Early morning snow changes to a steady wintry mix in the interior. Along the coast, snow will change to a brief mix then to rain by late morning. Breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s.

It’s a quiet start to the work week with intervals of sun and clouds today and seasonably cool temperatures. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 30s. Clouds increase late day as our next storm begins to take shape, impacting us as early as the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday.

Spotty snow showers will break out during the morning hours in southern New England, and then later in the day farther north. As the precipitation fills in, warmer air will also begin working up from south to north. That means snow will change to a wintry mix, and then rain for areas along and south of the Mass Pike.

For the Pats Parade that kicks off at 11 a.m., it looks like the rain/snow line will be just north of the city, allowing for most of the parade to be cold and rainy with temperatures into the mid to upper 30s. By the evening commute it will still be snowing in much of northern New England, with a wintry mix somewhere along the Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Vermont state lines. Areas along and southeast of the Mass. Pike will likely see just rain.

Overnight expect the mix and rain line to continue working north. Connecticut, Rhode Island, and areas along and south of the Mass Pike will likely see flurries to a wintry mix, so not even a coating of snowfall. The Boston area will likely see between D-1”. The highest terrain of western Massachusetts, northern Worcester county, and the Merrimack Valley will see at least 2-4” with a wintry mix & slight chance for freezing rain for some locations, making for slow and slippery travel, especially for the afternoon and evening commutes. Rain will taper off by late evening.

For much of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine the snow will move in late morning with western Vermont likely seeing a period of sleet and wintry mix. As far as snowfall totals 3-6”, based on the latest forecast with a chance for higher totals in higher elevations through Wednesday morning. Totals closer to 6-9” will be found near the United States and Canada border. Rain showers will continue off and on Wednesday, as mild area filters in. Highs will reach into the 40s and 50s. Colder air rushes back in on Thursday, just as another storm grazes New England. If that gets close enough, we may have a bit more light snow in southeastern New England with another chance for areas seeing a wintry mix. As always stay tuned for the latest updates.