Five people are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a home early Saturday morning in Warwick, Massachusetts.

The State Fire Marshal said the blaze started at about 12:45 a.m. at a one-family home on Richmond Road and quickly reached 3-alarms.

Authorities said two family members were able to escape the fire but five are still unaccounted for.

Warwick Fire and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal are investigating the exact cause of the blaze.